Serena Williams shares the first photo of baby Alexis

“Hello, world!” That is how Serena Williams introduced her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Wednesday.

The tennis superstar gave the first glimpse of the baby on social media. She shared a series of videos of her pregnancy — including that famous photo she posted that accidentally announced she was expecting — and ended with a clip of the baby. She also posted a photo of them cuddling.





As far as deets, the baby girl, whose dad is Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, was born Sept. 1 and weighed in at 6 pounds 14 ounces. Williams also noted that the baby already has one grand slam title — because the athlete was pregnant when she competed in the Australian Open in January.

In one of the clips, she noted that they were leaving the hospital with the baby after “six, seven days,” sharing, “It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!”

Serena accidentally announced her pregnancy in April. She became engaged to Ohanian in December.

