Serena Williams Shares New Baby Bump Selfie -- See the Pic!

Serena Williams is lovin' her bump!

The 35-year-old athlete took to Instagram on Tuesday to share new pics of her burgeoning belly.

Williams poses in a white dress and denim jacket in the first snap, with her hand resting just below her baby bump.

The tennis champ later shared a video with more images of her bump-hugging ensemble.

"Fun day out and about with @audemarspiguet," she wrote alongside the clip.

Williams, who is currently expecting her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian, sported a much fancier look to the Met Gala in New York City last week -- where Ohanian couldn't help but gush about her.

"She has the biggest heart. Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart," he told Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton. "She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother."

See more from the pair's big night out in the video below.

