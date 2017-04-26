Serena Williams admits her Snapchat pregnancy announcement was an accident

Last week, we were all excited for tennis champ Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian when she took to Snapchat to reveal that she is 20 weeks pregnant.

The snap was quickly deleted but a spokesperson for the star confirmed her news shortly afterwards, and now Serena has admitted that she never meant to reveal her pregnancy in that way.

In fact, the Snap was supposed to be sent just to Alexis, but she accidentally added it to her story – allowing her millions of fans to see.

Explaining the mishap, 35-year-old Serena shared: “Well, actually it was an accident. I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going.

“I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button… and [there it was].”

Thankfully, it wasn’t too big a deal as Serena went on to say that she was planning on going public with the news a few days later anyway.

She continued to Gayle King during her TEDtalk in Vancouver: “So thirty minutes later, my phone doesn’t ring that much, and thirty minutes later I missed like four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,’ and then I picked it up and I was like ‘Oh no’.

“But it was a good moment. I was going to wait literally just five or six more days so that’s okay.”

The revelation comes after Serena took to Instagram to hit back at racist comments that were made about her baby by former tennis pro Ilie Nastase.

In reference to Serena and Reddit founder Alexis’ interracial relationship, Ilie had asked if the baby was going to be “chocolate with milk” – prompting the International Tennis Federation to launch an investigation into his remarks.

Writing on Instagram, Serena shared a passage from her favourite poem, Maya Angelou’s ‘Still I Rise’ as she slammed Ilie’s attitude towards her relationship, writing: “It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments.

“I have said it once and I’ll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go. Yes, we have broken down so many barriers – however there are a plethora more to go.

“This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do. I will continue to take a lead and stand up for what’s right.

