Senior Bowl preview: Don’t expect a Dak Prescott or Carson Wentz in Mobile

Perhaps we didn’t know how lucky we were a year ago. The Senior Bowl has sporadically drawn a few top-tier NFL draft prospects at quarterback to the annual all-star display for scouts, but it’s more rare than not to see a first-round talent.

This year’s crop is such a year. It’s highly unlikely with Clemson’s Deshaun Watson turning down the request by the Cleveland Browns to come to the Senior Bowl, that any quarterback on display this week will be considered in Round 1.

Last year, Carson Wentz came into town as the hot name and boosted his stock by appearing to be the most polished of the QB group. He enhanced his reputation after coming from North Dakota State and ended up the No. 2 pick in the draft.

But quietly, Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott had a solid showing, too, and ended up perhaps one of the great draft day heists in recent history as a Round 4 selection. We know what round he probably should have been drafted in — ahead of fellow 2016 Senior Bowl QBs Cody Kessler and Jacoby Brissett, both third-round picks.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

Overall in Mobile, Ala. this week, the talent edge slants toward the defensive side of the ball, with fewer higher-round prospects on offense and deep groups of talent on the D-line and in the secondary. The week ends with the game on Saturday, but scouts will tell you that the week of practices — coached by the staffs of the Browns (South Team) and Chicago Bears (North) — far outweigh players’ game performances. Most scouts don’t even stick around for the game, choosing to watch it later.

Here’s a quick look at some of the talent that Team Yahoo (colleague Charles Robinson and I) will be scanning this week.

Quarterbacks

The top two prospects could be Pitt’s Nathan Peterman and Cal’s Davis Webb. Peterman will work with the Bears’ staff, and Webb will be paired with the Browns’ coaching staff. Both have the chance to be top-75 picks if they can build momentum, and they each have the arm strength to cut through the often-windy practices at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

View photos Pitt’s Nathan Peterman will not be this year’s Carson Wentz, but he could be a Senior Bowl standout. (AP) More

The rest of the lot is uninspiring. Colorado’s Sefo Liufau and Tiffin’s Antonio Pipken have a chance to boost their stocks, and both are impressive athletes. Iowa’s C.J. Beathard and Tennessee’s Josh Dobbs (Peterman’s former teammate with the Vols) must answer consistency questions.

Running backs

For such a deep 2017 class at this position, the group in Mobile isn’t deep. BYU’s Jamaal Williams is the school’s all-time leading rusher and played well despite an ankle injury this season. He could be the highest-drafted back of this group. Wisconsin’s Corey Clement and San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey are extremely decorated college backs who don’t fit the ideal NFL mold but should find good landing spots.

Our favorite back in Mobile entering the week is Toledo’s Kareem Hunt. As one defensive coordinator who faced him told us this season, “Hunt gave us problems all game. He’s legit.”

Keep an eye on East-West Shrine Game call-up De’Veon Smith from Michigan. He reportedly looked spry last week in front of scouts despite his reputation as a power back on the stiffer side.

Wide receivers

The player everyone wants to see up close is Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp. He has amassed 93 or more catches each of the past four seasons, 74 career touchdown catches and is not just a product of the system he played in. Kupp is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, possesses decent quickness, playmaking ability after the catch and surprising toughness. He could solidify his status as a second- or third-rounder with a big week of practice.

There are plenty of others here who could land in that same top-100 range: Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook (if he does not bail on the game, as rumored), Michigan’s Amara Darboh, Air Force’s Jalen Robinette (another East-West standout) and Western Kentucky sleeper Taywan Taylor.

Read More