Senior Bowl preview: Don’t expect a Dak Prescott or Carson Wentz in Mobile

Perhaps we didn’t know how lucky we were a year ago. The Senior Bowl has sporadically drawn a few top-tier NFL draft prospects at quarterback to the annual all-star display for scouts, but it’s more rare than not to see a first-round talent.
This year’s crop is such a year. It’s highly unlikely with Clemson’s Deshaun Watson turning down the request by the Cleveland Browns to come to the Senior Bowl, that any quarterback on display this week will be considered in Round 1.
Last year, Carson Wentz came into town as the hot name and boosted his stock by appearing to be the most polished of the QB group. He enhanced his reputation after coming from North Dakota State and ended up the No. 2 pick in the draft.
But quietly, Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott had a solid showing, too, and ended up perhaps one of the great draft day heists in recent history as a Round 4 selection. We know what round he probably should have been drafted in — ahead of fellow 2016 Senior Bowl QBs Cody Kessler and Jacoby Brissett, both third-round picks.
Overall in Mobile, Ala. this week, the talent edge slants toward the defensive side of the ball, with fewer higher-round prospects on offense and deep groups of talent on the D-line and in the secondary. The week ends with the game on Saturday, but scouts will tell you that the week of practices — coached by the staffs of the Browns (South Team) and Chicago Bears (North) — far outweigh players’ game performances. Most scouts don’t even stick around for the game, choosing to watch it later.
Here’s a quick look at some of the talent that Team Yahoo (colleague Charles Robinson and I) will be scanning this week.
Quarterbacks
The top two prospects could be Pitt’s Nathan Peterman and Cal’s Davis Webb. Peterman will work with the Bears’ staff, and Webb will be paired with the Browns’ coaching staff. Both have the chance to be top-75 picks if they can build momentum, and they each have the arm strength to cut through the often-windy practices at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
The rest of the lot is uninspiring. Colorado’s Sefo Liufau and Tiffin’s Antonio Pipken have a chance to boost their stocks, and both are impressive athletes. Iowa’s C.J. Beathard and Tennessee’s Josh Dobbs (Peterman’s former teammate with the Vols) must answer consistency questions.
Running backs
For such a deep 2017 class at this position, the group in Mobile isn’t deep. BYU’s Jamaal Williams is the school’s all-time leading rusher and played well despite an ankle injury this season. He could be the highest-drafted back of this group. Wisconsin’s Corey Clement and San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey are extremely decorated college backs who don’t fit the ideal NFL mold but should find good landing spots.
Our favorite back in Mobile entering the week is Toledo’s Kareem Hunt. As one defensive coordinator who faced him told us this season, “Hunt gave us problems all game. He’s legit.”
Keep an eye on East-West Shrine Game call-up De’Veon Smith from Michigan. He reportedly looked spry last week in front of scouts despite his reputation as a power back on the stiffer side.
Wide receivers
The player everyone wants to see up close is Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp. He has amassed 93 or more catches each of the past four seasons, 74 career touchdown catches and is not just a product of the system he played in. Kupp is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, possesses decent quickness, playmaking ability after the catch and surprising toughness. He could solidify his status as a second- or third-rounder with a big week of practice.
There are plenty of others here who could land in that same top-100 range: Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook (if he does not bail on the game, as rumored), Michigan’s Amara Darboh, Air Force’s Jalen Robinette (another East-West standout) and Western Kentucky sleeper Taywan Taylor.
Kupp, Westbrook, Taylor, North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer and Louisiana Tech’s Trent Taylor make up a big group of receivers who project to the slot in the NFL, so it will be interesting to see how the two staffs divvy up the reps in full-team work.
Tight ends
A really nice group. Alabama’s O.J. Howard is the marquee name, as he combines Jimmy Graham-like physical abilities with run-blocking potential. If he performs well here and at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, Howard could be a first-round pick. But why did Bama throw him the ball so sporadically?
South Alabama’s Gerald Everett, Ole Miss’ Evan Engram and Florida International’s Jonnu Smith are smaller hybrid types who each can be “move” tight ends and catch the ball effectively. Everett could be a top-50 pick.
Bigger, sturdier players like Arkansas’ Jeremy Sprinkle and Toledo’s Mike Roberts will have to show their chops blocking defensive ends in one-on-one drills. A sleeper is Louisville’s Cole Hikutini, whom many predict to have a good week here.
Offensive line
The 2017 draft crop is weak here, so as you can imagine the group here this week is not terribly strong either. Believe it or not, one of the biggest standouts might be Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp — not some of the bigger-school players among the group. Lamp’s NFL position has yet to be determined (he played tackle there), but he might be best at guard. Lamp’s eye-opening performance against Bama put him on scouts’ risers list, and a big week here could bump him into the top 40 picks.
Another smaller-school player, Troy OT Antonio Garcia, is a rising talent. He, Bucknell’s Julién Davenport and Kutztown’s (Pa.) Jordan Morgan are three lesser-known names to watch.
USC OT Zach Banner and UCLA OT Connor McDermott, 6-8 and 6-9 respectively, must show they can play with balance. One scout also mentioned Pitt’s Adam Bisnowaty as a player who could enhance his stock this week.
Indiana OG Dan Feeney has a chance to build his already strong reputation as one of the most dependable blockers in college football. Temple’s Dion Dawkins also could rise amid this middling group.
Two centers, LSU’s Ethan Pocic and Kentucky’s Jon Toth, are favorites of Shutdown Corner. Pocic has played guard and tackle for the Tigers, too, and it will be interesting to see if his height (6-7) moves him away from center. Toth also had a big game against Bama’s touted D-line and projects as a potential blue-collar NFL starter in time.
Defensive line
Perhaps the deepest position, along with cornerback, is right here on the front lines.
At end, Kansas State’s Jordan Willis, Michigan’s Chris Wormley, Bama’s Ryan Anderson (also can be a linebacker) and Illinois’ Dawuane Smoot all could be gone in the first two rounds. They’ll try to tee off on an offensive line group with a lot of smaller-school prospects in the one-on-one drills that scouts and OL coaches camp out near all week.
One smaller-school pass rusher to watch: Youngstown State’s Derek Rivers, who could put himself in the same company as the names above with a strong performance here.
For the tackles, Clemson’s Carlos Watkins, UCLA’s Eddie Vanderdoes, Auburn’s Montravious Adams and perhaps Iowa’s Jaleel Johnson are the standouts of the group. Bama’s Dalvin Tomlinson is a good player who was lost in the Crimson Tide’s incredible depth up front. Charlotte’s Larry Ogunjobi is a Day 3 sleeper.
Linebackers
Ryan Anderson is the highlight name here following his terrific 2016 season and performance against Clemson in Alabama’s title game loss. This position has been weakened by attrition from a few talented players dropping out of the game, such as UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley.
Former Florida LBs Jarrad Davis and Alex Anzalone, both injury-prone in their careers, are good all-around talents. Temple’s Hassan Reddick has a great backstory as a no-name recruit who walked on as a cornerback, and he can play up or down as a rusher.
But outside of them, it’s an uninspiring group.
Defensive backs
LSU’s Tre’Davious White made a smart decision to stay in school, and he arrives here as one of the biggest names and best prospects. He has a chance — even in a very deep group of corners — to establish his position as a top-40 pick with his coverage ability and punt returning.
Two Big Ten standouts, Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis and Iowa’s Desmond King, have a lot at stake. Both have great production and ball skills, but Lewis is coming off a tough bowl game against Florida State and King might not have the foot speed to play corner. Some scouts like King best as a safety.
Miami’s Corn Elder and San Diego State’s Damontae Kazee are small by NFL standards but are two prospects no scouts will overlook. This week should be a good test going against a good mix of quick and physical receivers.
There is good depth here, even with a few late bow outs. Tennessee CB Cameron Sutton and Texas A&M safety Justin Evans could go as high as Round 2.
