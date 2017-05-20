Senators invite Penguins back into series with disjointed Game 4

Turns out, it really didn’t matter who it was that would start in goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With the chance to seize complete control, and to move within win of a Stanley Cup Final appearance, the Ottawa Senators were lifeless and disjointed for prolonged stretches, and created a deficit they ultimately couldn’t overcome. Despite a late-game surge, the Senators fell short with another comeback bid, and the Penguins drew level in the Eastern Conference Final with a 3-2 win in Game 4.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan’s decision to take crease from Marc-Andre Fleury dominated the discourse coming in, but this was hardly a rescue on the part of Matt Murray – the 22-year-old rookie netminder who had his Stanley Cup Playoffs derailed in warmups prior to Game 1 of their first-round series versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Instead, the Penguins were discernibly better from the moment the puck dropped, leading into the waning moment of the first period, when the game swung completely in their favor.

On the backcheck, Chris Kunitz hurt Erik Karlsson with a slash, helping induce a weak attempt toward goal. Pittsburgh broke out in transition as Karlsson turned to bark at the referee, which, while not the best look for the captain, wasn’t the reason Pittsburgh scored the game’s opening goal.

Receiving a pass from Sidney Crosby, Olli Maatta burned Zack Smith, who dropped back to cover for Karlsson, and then beat Craig Anderson, who was caught cheating off the near post in anticipation for a pass.

Ottawa had a chance to erase the deficit on clean ice at the start of the second period when a power play was awarded under contentious circumstances. Bobby Ryan was mugged by Ian Cole after laying a vicious hit on Chad Ruhwedel (Sullivan later announced that Ruhwedel suffered a concussion), who left himself vulnerable when reaching for a loose puck he momentarily lost control of.

But it instead of equalizing, it all began to unravel for Ottawa. One failed power play led to another, and the Senators were sapped of the momentum they had built up in the series.

Eventually, Jean-Gabriel Pageau was called for an unlawful removal of Sidney Crosby from Craig Anderson’s paint after a whistle. On the man advantage, Crosby returned to his blue paint, even literally dropping a knee inside of it at the back door, and whacked it through Anderson on his second attempt after a smart feed from Jake Guentzel.

Then after another Ottawa power play, this one dominated by the Penguins, Brian Dumoulin shot a puck headed wide, but it struck precisely off the blade of Phaneuf, who was focused on his man travelling behind the net.

A miraculous pass from Bobby Ryan to Clarke MacArthur late in a second period dominated by the Penguins cut the lead to two before the break. With that, and the desperation setting in, the Senators had intent in the early moments of the third period.

Sidney Crosby helped the Penguins even the Eastern Conference Final after scoring in Pittsburgh’s 3-2 win over Ottawa in Game 4 on Friday. (CANADIAN PRESS) More

Pittsburgh’s own version of the prevent defense held up until Tom Pyatt scored on a double deflection off a Karlsson point shot with five minutes remaining in the game.

The Senators pressed for the equalizer late, but ultimately could not squeeze a third past Murray, who staved off a flurry of chances from the Senators in a frantic 6-on-4 finish led by Karlsson.

Despite Ottawa’s late push, the Penguins were the superior team is just about every facet in Game 4, and can now take their first lead of the series in Game 5 on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.