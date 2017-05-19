Senators' 'destiny'; Stars open to moving No. 3 pick (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• The late owner of the Philadelphia Flyers had part of a city street named after him on Thursday. [Philly.com]

• The Ottawa Senators have done a good job at quieting Sidney Crosby’s line through three games. [Tribune-Review]

• Penguins and Senators players reminisce about the night when Marc Methot’s finger tip was hacked off by Crosby. [The Star]

• Phil Kessel and Dion Phaneuf are good friends going back to their days with the Toronto Maple Leafs. But now the good pals have put their friendship on hold during the Eastern Conference Final. [Sportsnet]

• Are the Senators this year’s “team of destiny?” [TSN]

• “Are the Sens Canada’s Team? No, because Canada’s Team doesn’t exist. It’s a made-up notion designed to get people to read articles as the most popular teams are eliminated from the playoffs.” [Silver Seven Sens]

• Smashville has been one big party this postseason. (If you’ve never been to a game in Nashville, go now!) [USA Today]

• Hope? The head of the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee says they are ready to work with the NHL to get the league to reverse its decision not to send players to the 2018 Games. [AP via Yahoo]

• If you want the No. 3 overall pick, give Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill a call. He’s open to moving it. [Stars]

• The Arizona Coyotes have promoted Steve Sullivan from director of player development to assistant general manager. [Arizona Sports]

• Peter Budaj impressed the Tampa Bay Lightning so much that the team would love to bring him back next season. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Former NHLer Thomas Poeck has signed on to coach the NWHL’s Boston Pride next season. [NWHL]

• Still plying his trade in France, goaltender Cristobal Huet says there’s a 99 percent chance he retires after next season. [Swiss Habs Fan]

• The IIHF Women’s World Championship will expand from eight to 10 teams for the 2019 tournament in Finland. [IIHF]

• Legendary Michigan head coach Red Berenson is still figuring out his post-retirement role in the Wolverines’ athletic department. [Freep]

• A good look, fantasy-wise, at the Russian players coming over to the NHL next season. [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, William Nylander is quite good at the hockey: