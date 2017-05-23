Senators' attendance; RIP Bill White; Strome's big night at Memorial Cup (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Look at all that fun P.K. Subban is having. Mike Milbury must be dry heaving. [Instagram]

• These four things will help the Pittsburgh Penguins advance tonight in Game 6. [Tribune Review]

• On Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin’s talents: “It shouldn’t be taken for granted. As they sit here one win short of reaching their fourth Stanley Cup final together, in the final weeks of an NHL season defined by a coming youth movement, their continued excellence needs to be celebrated.” [Sportsnet]

• As the Ottawa Senators continue their run in the playoffs, the empty seats issue at Canadian Tire Centre keeps popping up. [The Star]

• “If this game isn’t sold out, it will raise a lot of questions about the market.” [Ottawa Citizen]

• Why Nashville moving on to the Stanley Cup Final is a win for hockey. [FanRag Sports]

• “We were missing two 30-goal scorers. At the end of the day, they’re a good team but I don’t think they’re much better than us.” [OC Register]

• Bill White, who played 604 games with the Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks, has died. The 77-year-old defenseman was a six-time All-Star and played for Canada during the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union. [Blackhawks]

• Do Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau still have futures in San Jose? [CSN Bay Area]

• The Vegas Golden Knights have chosen ROOT Sports as they television partner in a deal that will help the team reach Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah and select areas of Arizona and California. [Review-Journal]

• What type of contract will get the New York Rangers to re-sign defenseman Brendan Smith? [New York Post]

• Mitch Marner on Canada’s tough loss in the gold medal game at the World Championship. [London Free Press]

• Satire alert: “Carey Price informs Canadiens he is also very selfish and would like a trade to the Predators” [Sports Pickle]

• Newcomers Korea will be in a group with the U.S. and Canada at next year’s IIHF World Championship. [IIHF]

• Why the Dallas Stars should avoid pursuing Karl Alzner this summer. [WFAA]

• Arizona Coyotes assistant GM Steve Sullivan talks about his new role with the team. [Arizona Sports]

• The Erie Otters posted 12 goals against the Saint John Sea Dogs in a Monday night win at the Memorial Cup. Coyotes prospect Dylan Strome scored four times and assisted on three others. Erie will now play Windsor to determine who will advance to the final. [Memorial Cup]

• These 10 players won’t give you good peripheral statistics in fantasy hockey. [Dobber Hockey]

