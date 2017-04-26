Selangor Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs T-Team

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Red Giants travel to Kuala Terengganu on Wednesday night to take on the Titans in round 11 of the Super League. Although Selangor are fourth and T-Team are in seventh place in the standings, they are only separated by three points, with both teams already securing their Malaysia Cup spots.

In round 10, Selangor nicked a 2-2 draw away to Pahang, while T-Team famously produced a major upset at home, trouncing one-time league leaders Kedah 5-0.

In the past week or so, news regarding the return of Indonesia winger Andik Vermansah to training from a long injury has dominated the headlines. The popular former Persebaya man intends to return to the Red Giants squad and head coach Maniam Pachaiappan has expressed his delight at his recovery, but there are several questions being asked now.

Andik first has to prove that he is fit enough to pick up from where he left off and help Selangor for the rest of the season. And as Selangor have no remaining slot in their foreigner quota, Maniam now has the headache of choosing which one of the two players signed as Andik's temporary replacement; Juliano Mineiro and Victor Astafei, that he will drop to allow the winger to return to the squad in the mid-season transfer window.

SELANGOR INJURIES

In a telephone conversation with Goal, Maniam told us that only one of his men will be unavailable against the Titans. Midfielder Abdul Halim Zainal is injured, and according to Maniam his place will likely be taken by Veenod Subramaniam or Adam Nor Azlin, with the latter the most likely candidate to start.

SELANGOR SUSPENSIONS

Selangor have no players suspended for this match.

SELANGOR POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Maniam's squad selection has been rather predictable this season, and with all but one of his players available against T-Team, it is likely that he will go for the tried and tested.

In the phone conversation, Maniam also told us that he will field Astafei, Mineiro and team leading top-scorer Forkey Doe. With Adam in the starting lineup, he will probably play as a deep-lying forward, and Mineiro will operate from the midfield instead.