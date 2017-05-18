See Tim Tebow's Surprise Prom Dance With Teen On 'Tonight Show'

Tim Tebow told host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday that he never went to the prom. “I was always playing baseball, basketball or football,” he said. “We were always so busy.”

But the former NFL quarterback and aspiring major leaguer clearly has a soft spot for the school dance ritual.

His foundation organizes a “Night to Shine” prom in several countries before Valentine’s Day for teenagers with special needs. One woman asked him to attend but Tebow was too busy flying to many of the events that night.

Well, he made it up to her on national television. The athlete called out Judy Adams from the “Tonight Show” audience and asked, “I was wondering if maybe I could have a dance?”

A delighted Judy stepped down to the stage. Tebow put on a wrist corsage for her, the two exchanged a hug, and off they went to trip the light fantastic.

Nice.

Watch the full segment above.