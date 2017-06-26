The secret of The Freeze: Meet the speedster behind baseball's runaway hit

ATLANTA — It’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 500 feet from foul pole to foul pole at SunTrust Park, but when someone twice your speed is chasing you, it feels a whole lot farther than that.

The Atlanta Braves haven’t even played in their gleaming new ballpark for three months, but they’ve already got their first legitimate viral hit: Beat The Freeze, a mid-inning foot race where some hapless fan takes on a speedster in an ice-blue bodysuit … and the fan almost always loses badly, oh so badly.

The Freeze’s races have racked up millions of views on Facebook and Twitter, plus love from athletes, celebrities, and Jimmy Kimmel. What was supposed to be a short-term promotion is now an open-ended one. And as good as the story of The Freeze is, the story of the guy under the goggles might be even better.



The Secret Origin Of The Freeze

Don’t tell any evildoers, but The Freeze is a guy named Nigel Talton. In his secret identity as a member of the Braves’ ground crew, he hides in plain sight. Talton paints the base lines and swaps out the bases mid-game before disappearing underneath the grandstands to switch into his costume.

Talton, 26, has worked for the Braves since 2012, and he’s been a competitive runner for even longer. A sprinter at nearby Kennesaw State, he notched a 4.28-second 40 at a football camp in 2011, a time just six one-hundredths of a second slower than John Ross’s all-time NFL combine record. He first unleashed his speed for the Braves last year in the final game at Turner Field, when he raced on behalf of a fan and obliterated the “stolen base challenge” (a race to grab a base and return to the starting line in time). At the time, he figured it was a nice moment, but what else could possibly come of it?

As the Braves were preparing to settle into SunTrust Park, the fine folks at RaceTrac, an Atlanta-based gas station/quick-mart company, were looking to get some love for their new line of frozen drinks. The Braves’ promotional staff went to work, crafting The Freeze: merciless speedster that’s one part blueberry frozen drink, one part FroZone from The Incredibles, and one part Usain Bolt.

“They came to me asking if I’d like to be in this new competition, racing a fan. I said, ‘Sure!'” Talton laughs. “They didn’t tell me about the goggles until the day of the race.”

So the Braves had their sponsor, they had their sprinter, and they had their character. All that remained was to turn him loose on the fans of Atlanta.

The Freeze Is Coming

Between-innings races have been a staple of baseball games for years; fans can’t help but pick a rooting interest as, say, gigantic sausages (Milwaukee), presidents (Washington), or Home Depot tools (Atlanta) bumble around the field. But pulling for a costume is one thing; pulling for one of your own is something else, and that’s the simple genius of Beat The Freeze: the guy (and it’s almost always a guy) out there running for his life (or, really, $500) is a fan; in effect, he’s one of us.

In a way, it’s almost cruel, the way the race goes down. Straight up, The Freeze could wax pretty much anyone on the planet. So the poor slob who’s got the “honor” of racing The Freeze gets a good 25-yard head start, and it generally takes The Freeze most of the way around the field to catch him. So there’s that long moment where the audience knows that The Freeze is clearly faster than the poor fan, but does the fan have enough of a lead to hold off the charge?

The Freeze was a local-knowledge phenomenon — SunTrust regulars would tell newcomers to stay in their seats to watch this particular promotion — until two weeks ago, when one overly confident fan started celebrating an apparent victory too early, and bit dust hard:

this is the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year pic.twitter.com/f6Yq9lErin — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 10, 2017





You’d think that of any city, Atlanta would know not to start celebrating early, but here was the fan, waving on the crowd and then utterly eating the dirt as The Freeze blew past him for the win. It was 28-3 all over again, and The Freeze had run down that viral unicorn.

Everyone Watches The Freeze

That video – the drama, the humiliation, the sheer freaking speed – blew the skit into orbit. And now everyone’s on board, from the front office to the fans to the players.

