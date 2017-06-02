SEC tweaks graduate transfer rules, opening door for Zaire

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2016, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) throws against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game in Glendale, Ariz. Kizer saved Notre Dame's season after Malik Zaire broke his ankle in Week 2. He threw for 2,884 yards and 21 touchdowns, ran for 10 touchdowns and threw 10 interceptions. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) -- The Southeastern Conference has tweaked its graduate transfer policy, a change that could mean Florida lands former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire.

The powerhouse league voted Friday to reduce penalties for programs whose graduate transfers fail to meet academic requirements. The league also tabled a proposal that would have allowed intra-conference graduate transfers.

That ease of restrictions could impact Florida immediately. The Gators had been unable to add Zaire because two previous graduate transfers failed to meet academic requirements after transferring to Florida in 2016. That put coach Jim McElwain's program on probation for a three-year period.

The ban is now one year.

If Zaire lands in Gainesville, he would compete for the starting job this fall. Zaire had 816 passing yards and six touchdowns in limited action in three seasons in South Bend, Indiana.

