SEC Media Days Day 3 roundup: Nick Saban doesn't want to 'waste a failure'

Welcome to media day season. As the SEC gets the talkin’ season going, Dr. Saturday is your place for anything and everything important and funny from SEC media days. Below are the highlights from day three of four. One more day to go!



Day 3 was Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky and Texas A&M’s turn. Also, don’t miss our Day 2 wrap-up and our Day 1 wrap-up.

Was Alabama’s loss to Clemson a failure?

In the grand scheme of things, no. Making the national title game and losing on a last-second play isn’t a failure, even if you are Alabama and Nick Saban. But Saban used the word “failure” when talking about the adjustments and learning that will come within his program from the team’s defeat in January.

“I think when you lose, everybody’s much more — the mindset is much more I’m willing to change,” Saban said. “I want to learn. I don’t want to waste a failure. What could we have done better? Because everybody’s hurt by the fact that they lost, especially the way we lost that particular game on the last play of the game, but it wasn’t the last play. It’s what led up to the last play. And I think our players realize that.

“It takes a tremendous amount of accountability to be able to execute and sustain the execution for 60 minutes in the game. And we played against a really, really good team, which I think when you get in the playoffs, that should be what you expect. And we weren’t able to finish the game like we needed to. And I think there’s a lot of lessons to learn, and hopefully we won’t waste a failure.”

Alabama is still the presumptive favorite in the SEC and it’s up to the rest of the conference to challenge the Tide. There was a large gulf between Alabama and everyone else in 2016 and that gulf seems pretty large unless LSU and Auburn can rebound from good but not great years and/or a team in the SEC East can mount a threat to the Tide.

Saban also thinks the SEC’s new initiative to more closely monitor the field trespassing of angry coaches is a product of a lack of previous enforcement.

“[SEC coordinator of officials] Steve Shaw showed us a lot of examples of coaches going all of the way out to the hashmark. And I think those coaches should have been penalized,” Saban said. “And if those coaches were penalized, and we didn’t have sort of that kind of tolerance for that kind of behavior, maybe we wouldn’t need a rule like this that is really sort of a sledgehammer.

“And I hope that this is not a circumstance and situation that affects a game in the fall, because it is pretty restrictive, but it is what it is. It’s the same for everybody. We’re going to do the best we can to manage it. We have a tremendous amount of respect for the officials, and they try to do a great job of managing us as coaches on the sidelines, which can be very challenging at times, especially with the emotion that goes into the game and the passion and intensity that we all have.”

Of course, Saban — like every other coach in the SEC — has gone onto the field in anger either out of frustration with officiating or with his own team’s performance.

Our fear with the rule is that officiating crews will have varying levels of tolerance regarding the “heightened focus” of coaches going on to the field. What one coach does in a Noon ET kick could get penalized in a 3:30 p.m. game.

Hopefully there’s some consistency.

Odom: 4-8 season ‘tough on your soul’

Missouri’s defense was expected to stay one of the best in the country as former defensive coordinator Barry Odom took over for the retired Gary Pinkel in 2016.

That didn’t happen.

Missouri’s defense didn’t just slip, it tripped and fell face-first down the steps. After allowing 16 points a game (5th in the country) in 2015, Mizzou allowed over 31 a game last season (90th). While the Mizzou offense went from miserable to pretty decent, the Tigers fell from 5-7 to 4-8 and missed a bowl for a second-straight season.

