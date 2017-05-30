SEC on CBS schedule with Nessler begins with TCU at Arkansas

The SEC on CBS will kick off its first season with Brad Nessler as lead play-by-play announcer on Sept. 9 when TCU visits Arkansas.

CBS announced Tuesday the games it has already locked into its 13-week SEC schedule.

Nessler is replacing Verne Lundquist, who stepped down last season after being the voice of the Southeastern Conference on CBS for 17 years. The first SEC game for Nessler and longtime analyst Gary Danielson will be Tennessee at Florida on Sept. 16.

CBS also pre-selected the Georgia-Florida rivalry game at Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 28, and will air Missouri at Arkansas on the day after Thanksgiving. The rest of the CBS games will usually be announced two weeks before they are played. CBS will have doubleheaders on Nov. 4, 11 and 18.