Sebastien Bourdais fractures pelvis in wicked Indy 500 qualifying crash

Sebastien Bourdais suffered multiple pelvis fractures and a fractured right hip in a frightening crash while qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Bourdais was on his third lap of his four-lap qualifying run when the car started to slide loose in Turn 1. The car then shot straight into the wall and flipped over after impact.

Bourdais' car appeared to get loose before the crash.

According to IndyCar, Bourdais is set to have surgery on the pelvic fractures Saturday evening. The series said he never lost consciousness and he was taken directly to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital. He was removed from his car and taken to a waiting ambulance via a backboard.

Saturday’s qualifying session is the first of two to set the field for the May 28 race. The top nine qualifiers from Saturday’s session will compete for the pole on Sunday. The drivers who are 10th-33rd on Saturday will also qualify again for their starting spots in that range.

Bourdais won the season-opening IndyCar race of the season at St. Petersburg. The four-time CART champion has 36 North American open-wheel wins and has won an IndyCar race in each of the past four seasons.

Only 33 cars are attempting the 33-car field for the iconic race. No potential replacement for Bourdais in his no. 18 car has been announced. If the No. 18 doesn’t attempt to qualify tomorrow, the race could start with 32 cars.

