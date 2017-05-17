Sebastian Vollmer bids ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to playing in the NFL

For Sebastian Vollmer, one class has ended and another is just beginning.

In an interview today with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the former New England Patriots offensive tackle confirmed that he plans to retire at age 32, after eight seasons in the NFL. Vollmer, who was nicknamed ‘Sea Bass’ by his teammates, said he’s lost close to 75 pounds since he last took the field in January 2016. During his playing days, he was listed at 320 pounds.

Vollmer, drafted out of the University of Houston in the second round in 2009, played his entire professional career with the Patriots. He started 80 regular-season games and 10 postseason games, including Super Bowls’ XLVI and XLIX. He was named a second team all-pro in 2010. Unfortunately, injuries plagued Vollmer throughout his career. He began the 2016 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and relinquished his job in the Patriots’ offense to Marcus Cannon. Vollmer’s injury kept him on the PUP list and his missed the 2016 season. As a result, Vollmer was released by the Patriots early in March.

Vollmer’s playing days may be over, but he isn’t leaving the NFL. According to Ross Tucker of the NFL Network, Vollmer has enrolled in the NFL’s Broadcast Boot Camp. The seminar prepares aspiring pigskin analysts for a post-playing career on radio or television.

Of course Patriots fans know that Vollmer is no stranger to either the camera or the classroom. He hosted a series of entertaining YouTube vignettes entitled ‘Sea Bass School of German’ in which he attempted to teach his native language to teammates Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady.

While Patriots’ Nation wishes the very best of luck to Vollmer in his future endeavors, they remain appreciative of his contributions on the field. He was a solid Patriot, always putting the team ahead of his own agenda. We congratulate him on a great career… and on behalf of Patriots fans everywhere, we say ‘Vielen Dank, Herr Vollmer.’

