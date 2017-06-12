Sebastian Telfair arrested on guns, ammo, marijuana charges in Brooklyn

Ex-NBA veteran point guard Sebastian Telfair was arrested on several charges early Sunday in Brooklyn, according to police. Telfair and one other individual, 18-year-old Jami Thomas, were pulled over by police and face charges related to illegal possession of guns, ammunition, and marijuana.

From Jonathan Dienst and Ida Siegal of NBC New York:

Telfair, 32, and another man, Jami Thomas, 18, were found with three loaded firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and a bullet-resistant vest, police said. Two bags of marijuana and a burning marijuana cigarette were also allegedly found in the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup with Florida plates.

They were parked illegally on the median on Atlantic Avenue near Classon Street, said police.

As officers approached, they started to drive off, according to the source. Police who pulled them over smelled marijuana and saw a lit “blunt” on the dashboard, police said. […]

Telfair and a friend were arrested in 2007 on a gun charge after a traffic stop. He was stopped for speeding on the Bronx River Parkway, then found to be driving with a suspended license. Police found a .45 caliber handgun under the passenger seat. Both Telfair and his friend said they didn’t know how the gun got there.

Telfair pleaded guilty in 2008 to criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to three years of probation. The NBA suspended him for three games.

Telfair has not played in the NBA since a brief tour with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014, but his fame will always outpace his career accomplishments. Telfair gained considerable attention at Brooklyn’s Lincoln High School, where he added to his cousin Stephon Marbury’s legacy as a star point guard. He was one of the top players in the prep class of 2004 and skipped college to join the Portland Trail Blazers as the No. 13 pick in the draft. However, his game never developed and he spent his 10 NBA seasons as a journeyman. In all, Telfair played 564 games for nine teams, including two stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Telfair most recently played in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Fujian Sturgeons. The CBA’s season finished in April, at which point Telfair returned to the United States.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

