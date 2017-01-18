Seattle's re-introduction back into the NBA may not be 'looming,' exactly

No, the NBA isn’t any nearer to adding a team in Seattle, Las Vegas, Mexico City, or anywhere else in 2017 than it was in 2016. This despite some rumblings from corners of the web that had the league looking to add to its 30 teams with new franchises in various far-flung corners, and with the city of Seattle apparently giving the cold shoulder to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Basketball | Mock Draft | The Vertical | Latest news]

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Yeah, nobody’s giving Adam Silver the cold shoulder. And Adam Silver, working in a league that is flush with cash and opportunity and ages away from considering expanding a league that is months removed from its most cash-laden free agent turn in history, is taking things nice and slowly as he considers his options.

This isn’t to say the NBA has gone all thin, in the face of expansion. Far from it. The league, which hasn’t expanded since 2004, is sated; and the Seattle Times recently put the kibosh on a rather excitable report from a website called ‘16 Wins a Ring,’ and its contention that NBA expansion was “looming.”

The website “16 Wins A Ring’’ put out a post — co-authored by Adam Joseph and Keith P. Smith — early Monday claiming unnamed NBA sources say the league will soon announce expansion for two teams. It stated the league is considering Seattle, Mexico City and Louisville and that Seattle is “a lock” to get a franchise if it straightens out its arena situation.

The post also claims NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is frustrated that Murray has been “ducking his calls” and that the league has tried to reach the city numerous times with no callbacks. It added: “The league will reportedly be in town this week for serious talks in finalizing details and clarification on the arena situation.’’

An NBA source told The Seattle Times there was absolutely no truth to the post. The source said nobody from the league’s head office planned to meet or talk with any Seattle officials or groups in this city or anyplace else in the near future.

[…]

Joseph said via text message Monday that the site stands by the story.

Here’s part of that story:

League sources say Silver has said privately that Seattle is a lock for one of the spots, unless the city itself can’t sort its arena issues. Silver has been frustrated by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s ducking of his calls and meeting requests.

A source divulged that Adam Silver and the league have attempted to contact the city of Seattle on multiple occasions with no call backs. The league has wanted to help push their arena efforts forward, but the city has seemingly not appeared fully invested.

You’ll recall that Seattle did host an NBA team from 1969 until 2008, prior to the Seattle SuperSonics’ move to Oklahoma City, following the locals’ decision not to gift the NBA and SuperSonics owners with $220 million in public funding for a new arena.

[Follow Dunks Don’t Lie on Tumblr: The best slams from all of basketball]

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

The SuperSonics moved on to OKC in poor faith, as exemplified by the under-the-table work of the late Aubrey McClendon and his co-owner cohort in Clay Bennett, but as we detailed before the seeds of the move were planted when former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz lost his nerve after a few failed swipes as an NBA owner, selling the team away from the city that made him rich and famous, dealing to Bennett and McClendon – two Oklahoma businessmen who obviously had clear designs on a Seattle-to-Oklahoma City move from the outset.

A move that the NBA, pathetically pandering to huge swaths of fans toward the late stages of former commissioner David Stern’s career, happily signed off on. After Howard Schultz attempted to and eventually failed to save face, of course.

Luckily for the league, which fancies itself on the right side of history in matters both private and public, they’ve yet to be faced with a significant staredown in the years since with an NBA city over the concern of public funding for arenas. Cities are still signing off on making life a little easier for the billionaires to have their toy and break it, too.

The loggerheads will present themselves at some point, but not before every side gets its story straight. The NBA likes the idea of toying with new locales in order to drive interest, but the league remains happy with its even number of teams. Seattle, despite some inroads made during a failed attempt to act the heel in taking the Sacramento Kings away from their hometown, is still a spell and a half away from settling its attempts to have an NBA-ready arena launched into the discussion.