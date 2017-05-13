Seattle's Iwakuma out 4-6 weeks with sore shoulder

Starting pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma of the Seattle Mariners walks through the dugout after being pulled during the sixth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Safeco Field on May 3, 2017 (AFP Photo/STEPHEN BRASHEAR)

Washington (AFP) - Seattle Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma is expected to miss the next four to six weeks of the Major League Baseball season with an inflamed right shoulder, the club announced Saturday.

The 36-year-old Japanese right-hander, who spent 11 seasons playing in his homeland before joining the Mariners in 2012, is 0-2 with a 4.35 earned-run average in six starts this year for the Mariners.

Iwakuma underwent tests Friday in Seattle and an exam by Mariners medical director E. Edward Khalfayan confirmed the severity of the injury.

Iwakuma became the fourth starting pitcher to be sidelined for the American League squad, joining Felix Hernandez (shoulder), Drew Smyly (elbow) and left-hander James Paxton (forearm) on the disabled list.

The only member of the opening-day rotation remaining on the active roster is Mexican right-hander Yovani Gallardo.

Iwakuma won the 2008 Sawamura Award as Most Valuable Player while with Japan's Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles and in 2009 helped Japan capture a second consecutive World Baseball Classic crown.

At 17-19, the Mariners are eight games back of the pace-setting Houston Astros in the AL West division.

The Mariners have not reached the Major League Baseball playoffs since 2001, when Japanese star Ichiro Suzuki was the AL Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year.