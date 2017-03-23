Seattle signs DB Bradley McDougald, K John Lunsford

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Bradley McDougald (30) runs after picking up a fumble by the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. McDouglad, a free agent safety, visited Monday, March 20, 2017, with the Cleveland Browns, who are in the market to replenish itheir secondary after losing Jordan Poyer in free agency and failing to sign Tony Jefferson. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- The Seattle Seahawks have added depth in the secondary by signing defensive back Bradley McDougald.

Seattle announced the signing of McDougald and kicker John Lunsford on Wednesday night.

McDougald spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay. He started 31 of 32 games played the past two seasons, primarily at free safety.

Last season, McDougald started all 16 games, recording a career-high 91 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions. He's also shifted at times to cornerback and played strong safety in the past, which made him an attractive option for Seattle's secondary that was seeking versatile depth upgrades after being thinned by injury last season.

Lunsford was waived by Tampa Bay earlier this week and joins Blair Walsh in the competition to be Seattle's kicker after Steven Hauschka signed with Buffalo in free agency.

