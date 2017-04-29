Seattle Seahawks NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

Coming off a 10-5-1 campaign and a loss to the Falcons in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the Seahawks return as NFC contenders going into the 2017 season.

Coming off a 10-5-1 campaign and a loss to the Falcons in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the Seahawks return as NFC contenders going into the 2017 season. In the NFL draft, they initially owned the 26th pick in the first round, but traded not once but twice, dropping them out of the first round. First, they traded the 26th pick to Atlanta for the Falcons’ first-round pick (No. 31 overall) as well as third- (95 overall) and seventh-round (249) picks. Then Seattle sent pick No. 31 to San Francisco in exchange for early second-rounder (No. 34 overall) and a fourth-rounder (111).

And in the second round, the Seahawks moved down one more pick, giving Jacksonville the No. 34 overall pick.

Here's the full list of picks Seattle holds in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 2, Pick 3 (No. 35 overall)

Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State: Seattle finally decides to use its pick, and with it nabs the prospect in this class with perhaps the most room between his ceiling and floor. Make no mistake about it: McDowell is immensely gifted physically; this is a great scheme for him, too. The Seahawks just have to keep him motivated. Don’t forget, they passed on Forrest Lamp and multiple available CBs here. GRADE: B

Round 2, Pick 26 (No. 58)

Ethan Pocic, C, LSU: On the surface, the plan with this pick would have to be that Pocic will play guard-he was a center for LSU-and Germain Ifedi will kick out to right tackle. Granted, figuring out the Seahawks’ plans up front is a football Rubik’s Cube. Pocic is a solid player. We’ll see how Seattle unscrambles its pieces. GRADE: B

Round 3, Pick 26 (No. 90)

Shaquill Griffin, DB, UCF: There’s the cornerback-everyone figured Seattle had to take at least one in this draft. Griffin fits the Seahawks’ mold, for sure. He’s a big cornerback who loves to stick his nose in on the action. The scheme out west also should help cover up any flaws in his game. GRADE: B

Round 3, Pick 31 (No. 95)

Delano Hill, S, Michigan: The Seahawks’ earlier third-round pick, Shaq Griffin, already plays with the type of physical mentality this franchise loves. Ditto Hill, who provides needed depth behind Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas at safety. He’ll be around the ball whenever he’s on the field. Grade: B+

Round 3, Pick 38 (No. 102)

Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina: Malik McDowell, the Seahawks’ second-round selection, is a player the Seahawks can move around and ask to get after the quarterback. Jones is more of a space-eater and likely an early-down defender, so that makes for a strong pairing of D-line picks Friday. Grade: A-

Round 3, Pick 42 (No. 106)

Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan: The arrow started pointing way up last year, so if Darboh can keep that momentum going the Seahawks will have something here. He brings size and sub-4.5 speed to the outside, with great body control along the sideline. Seattle might be able to slip him into the slot at times, too. He's not a No. 1 receiver, but he's a decent option in a complementary role. Grade: B+

Round 4, Pick 4 (No. 111)

Round 6, Pick 3 (No. 187)

Round 6, Pick 26 (No. 210)

Round 7, Pick 8 (No. 226)

Round 7, Pick 31 (No. 249)

This article was originally published on SI.com