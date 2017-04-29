Seattle Seahawks: B

For a while there, it seemed like the Seahawks didn’t even want to pick in this draft. They traded down from 26 to 31 to 34 and finally to 35, before selecting divisive DT Malik McDowell. He might not have found a better spot in which to succeed than Seattle, where he’ll be a great fit in the scheme. Ethan Pocic (pick No. 58) probably winds up at center before his career is done, but he might be a guard or even a tackle for the Seahawks. Regardless, he’s a solid player. Is he as solid as Pat Elflein, who went to the Vikings 12 picks later? Debatable. The secondary is much deeper, thanks to the picks of CB Shaq Griffin (No. 90), S Delano Hill (No. 95) and S Tedric Thompson (No. 111). WR Amara Darboh (No. 106) is athletic enough to be a weapon.

