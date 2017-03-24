Seattle adds depth at LB by signing Michael Wilhoite

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- The Seattle Seahawks have continued to address depth concerns at linebacker by signing veteran Michael Wilhoite to a one-year deal.

Seattle announced Wilhoite's signing Friday. Wilhoite has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, becoming a starter for parts of the past three seasons.

Wilhoite, 30, played mostly as an inside linebacker in the 49ers' defensive system. He started all 16 games in 2014, 12 games in 2015 and six games last season. Wilhoite had a career-high 87 tackles in 2014 and last season had 55 tackles despite playing mostly in a reserve role.

Wilhoite is the second linebacker signed by Seattle this offseason. The Seahawks previously reached a deal with Arthur Brown.

