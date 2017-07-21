The season of reckoning for Cam Newton and Carolina

After months of talking about “evolving” and taking steps forward, the Carolina Panthers and owner Jerry Richardson revolved. Back to a general manager who put cornerstones in place but mangled the salary cap. Back to a way of business that puts loyalty above reality. Back to comfort over discipline.

When the Carolina Panthers fired general manager Dave Gettleman last week, it peeled open a fiscal culture clash between the owner and his chosen team-builder. And Jerry Richardson’s response to that was to look for progression inside of regression. Specifically, to fire Gettleman – who could be cutthroat and spendthrift to a fault – and replace him with Marty Hurney, the previous longtime Panthers GM with an eye for talent and an open wallet. That the shift in direction happened so late in the offseason is dubious. That it’s simultaneously playing out over the top of the most pivotal months of quarterback Cam Newton’s career is potentially disastrous.

More than ever, the front-office shuffle puts the rehabilitation of Cam Newton on center stage. Make no mistake, this is a shuddering Panthers franchise. There’s no other way to explain going 15-1 in 2016 and replacing Gettleman after he turned over so much of the roster in the last four years. For a team that hasn’t looked right since the Super Bowl 50 loss to the Denver Broncos, this is a dramatic shift back to an ideology that was once deemed a failure. It puts the Panthers at a crossroads. And more than anything, it makes Newton’s rehabilitation a potentially significant turning point.

Simply put, Newton’s health saves or kills this season for Carolina. In turn, this season makes or breaks the foreseeable future of the franchise.

Recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Cam Newton may not take a game snap until the regular season begins. (AP)

That’s not hyperbole, either. Not with Gettleman’s financial restraint being such an integral part of what Carolina was trying to accomplish over the last four years. Whether you agreed with his often tight-fisted approach or not, Gettleman did have a defined plan for how he wanted the franchise to run. Many of the principles were carried over from his Super Bowl-winning roots with the New York Giants – particularly the idea of value-based roster building. Players had slotted values. Those values were adjusted with age and the state of the salary cap. It called for a discipline that was bound to rub a lot of guys the wrong way.

Ultimately, that’s what broke the relationship in Carolina. According to a handful of league sources who spoke with Yahoo Sports, it ultimately came down to Richardson’s growing discomfort over the way Gettleman valued and ultimately retained what the owner believed was “core” talent. In short, Gettleman was a stickler for adjusting player value based on age and replaceability within a scheme. Players had salary slots and those slots ruled the negotiating table. Richardson, on the other hand, often saw players more emotionally. They weren’t just “slots” or “schematic cogs”. They were foundational pieces within the locker room and community. And that bought some generosity and goodwill at the negotiating table.

In the end, those two vantages didn’t mesh well. And ultimately, sources said, that’s what undid Richardson’s commitment to Gettleman. Simply put, the owner lamented some deals that didn’t get done in the past. And there were deals that needed to be done now that were heading down that same path. Richardson wasn’t willing to accept seeing guys like Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen become the next Jordan Gross – the bedrock offensive tackle whose contract fight with Gettleman lingered for years in the locker room.

This is why Hurney – who was fired and replaced with Gettleman in 2013 – was ultimately brought back into the fold as interim general manager. And it’s also why Hurney has a real shot to get the interim tag taken off and pull the unheard-of reclamation of his previous GM job. Because Richardson sees him as someone who can evaluate lasting talent while also understanding how certain pieces should be treated. Essentially, it’s two guys on the same emotional wavelength when it comes to roster building.

