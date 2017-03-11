Seahawks sign Luke Joeckel to bolster offensive line

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2016, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Luke Joeckel (76) blocks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL preseason football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seattle Seahawks have signed Joeckel as they look to bolster their offensive line. The signing of Joeckel was announced by the team Saturday, March 11. It's believed to be a one-year deal. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- The Seattle Seahawks have signed former No. 2 overall pick Luke Joeckel as they look to bolster their offensive line.

The signing of Joeckel was announced by the team on Saturday. It's believed to be a one-year deal.

Joeckel was supposed to anchor Jacksonville's line when he was selected second overall in 2013. He started all 39 games in his four seasons with the Jaguars, mostly at left tackle. He moved to left guard last season, but played in just four games because of knee surgery.

Seattle's offensive line was a major weakness last season and finding veterans to add depth is a priority this offseason.

---

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL