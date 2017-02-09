Seahawks sign former Minnesota kicker Blair Walsh

Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, right, attempts a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- The Seattle Seahawks have signed former Minnesota kicker Blair Walsh.

Walsh spent five seasons with the Vikings before being released midway through last season.

Walsh is infamously remembered for missing a 27-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of a 2015 NFC wild-card game against Seattle that could have given Minnesota the victory. Walsh was 12 of 16 on field goals and 15 of 19 on extra points last season before being released.

The signing of Walsh could signal a kicking change for the Seahawks. Steven Hauschka is a free agent and had his own struggles last season. Hauschka has been Seattle's kicker for the past six seasons, but was 33 of 37 on field goals and 29 of 35 on extra points during the 2016 regular season.

---

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL