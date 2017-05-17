Should the Seahawks sign Colin Kaepernick?

The careers of Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III have been rather short-lived. But there may be new life for one of these two quarterbacks to sign as a backup for Russell Wilson. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider has been in contact with Kaepernick’s agent recently. It may be possible that the once hated rival of Seattle may be wearing blue.

Referring back to Kaepernick’s history under Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick has reached the NFC championship two times and a Super Bowl once, with Sherman tipping the winning touchdown to Irvin to send Seattle to a second Super Bowl.

Furthermore, Kaepernick had also accumulated 25 wins to 14 loses in the same timeframe and averaged 12 wins a season. Yes, Harbaugh’s final season blew up, but considering that he still ended the final season at .500. That gives Kaepernick a winning average of .641.

It would be foolish to not consider a player with that type of prestige as a backup. And in reference to the infamous blackout in Super Bowl XLVII, Kaepernick almost brought the team back from behind just to fall short 34 – 31. May be a loss, but experience in the most important position on offense is necessary to win games.

A quick view of Kaepernick’s stats also helps support the decision for Seattle to sign him. Kaepernick and Wilson have similar results as quarterback. Kaepernick is 5% behind Wilson in completions, has 4 less attempts per game and -1.3% touchdown average.

In comparison, Kaepernick has a higher average of rushing yards per game, lower interception average and less sacks. The statistics show that quality under center will go down slightly. But it would not be as dramatic as if Tarvaris Jackson entered the game.

When it comes to games against Jacksonville, 49ers, Colts and Rams next season, Seattle can take Wilson out in the fourth quarter and continue to roll on offense and not rely just on the legs of Lacy or Rawls.

The first issue that Seattle will face with Kaepernick is salary impact. According to spotrac, Kaepernick’s market value is $14.2 million. Granted that is because his last contract was based on him being a starter, Seattle will need to negotiate that number down to a quarter of that price, ideally being $1.42 million per year.

Seattle is already dealing with a small window in cap space. They are still in the process of signing the rest of their draftees and free agents. Seattle will need to find a deal that not only works with Kaepernick’s wants, but also is in favor of the team.

The other issue that the Seahawks need to consider is Kaepernick’s outspoken stance on many political issues. Kaepernick’s views on police, violence, and kneeling during the national anthem have caused quite a raucous.

This approach has made many fans and personalities feel that whoever signs Kaepernick will not do it for his skillset. People believe teams will do it to make their team’s brand seem noble and progressive. These people feel that Kaepernick’s time in the NFL is over, and any continuation is just for a show to sell seats. But, this is why the Seahawks are a perfect fit.

Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin are active social justice advocates and have given their support to Kaepernick and his cause. The Seahawks have had talks about the social issues Kaepernick brought to light forcefully, which lead to the entire team intertwining arms together during the national anthem to stand for unity.

There is no conflict of philosophy with these athletes, which allows the team to stand by the greater ideology of Pete Carroll: “Always Compete.” If Carroll can keep the potential distraction of social issues is subdued, if not at least limited, the team will continue to grow and produce results that will lead to wins.

Kaepernick switching from red to blue is a difficult pill for many fans to swallow. But it is one that can make a difference. His size, strength and abilities ensure that there will only be a slight regression at backup. With the right contract this could be a blessing in disguise that helps propel the Seahawks to [refusing to finish sentence and jinx the Seahawks].

At the end of the day, this isn’t about his stance on politics or what you and I believe in. The NFL is a business, and this transaction should be treated as such.

