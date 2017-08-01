Seahawks, Kam Chancellor agree to three-year, $36 million extension

One day after telling reporters he felt good about negotiations between his agent and the team, safety Kam Chancellor and the Seattle Seahawks agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension that includes $25 million in guarantees.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson was first with the news.

At $12 million per year, Chancellor becomes the third-highest paid Seattle player, behind quarterback Russell Wilson ($21.75 million per) and cornerback Richard Sherman ($14 million per).

A fifth-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2010, Chancellor has been one of the most consistent safeties of his generation. A hard hitter and team leader, he is one of the original members of the “Legion of Boom,” the nickname the Seahawks’ secondary has given itself.

Chancellor, 29, played and started 12 games last season, with 81 total tackles, two interceptions, eight pass break-ups and a forced fumble.

The four-time Pro Bowler has been looking for a new deal for a couple of years; two years ago, he staged a holdout and sat out the first two games of the regular season – but then returned to the team without getting any adjustment to his contract.

But both Chancellor and Seattle brass said there were no hard feelings over his holdout, and this extension underscores that there was truth in that.

