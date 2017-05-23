Can Seahawks’ Frank Clark repeat 2016 production?

Frank Clark made his presence known for the Seahawks in just his second season in the NFL. Playing alongside a defensive line with tremendous depth, Clark found a role and excelled in it. But with more additions on this defensive line this offseason, will Clark be able to repeat his 2016 production?

The short answer is yes, he can. Even with all the talent on the Seahawks line, Clark will find substantial playing time. In fact, he may even find an expanded role in 2017. Clark had his appendix removed early in the offseason, but he should still be able to work on his game in the summer and during camp to push for more playing time.

The Seahawks used Clark in mainly passing situations last season. He found himself on running downs occasionally, but that is a part of his game that still needs work. Clark would have trouble disengaging from blocks and getting to the running back. However, Clark does not get blown back off the line of scrimmage, which would be a major concern. If he can hold the edge and work on getting off blocks, he could find himself in more running situations in 2017.

Clark’s bread and butter is getting to the quarterback. In his rookie season, Clark only made three sacks in limited action. But that number ballooned during his sophomore campaign in 2016. Clark racked up ten sacks in 15 games. To put that in perspective, in eight seasons, Michael Bennett has only had one ten sack season, which was in 2015.

Clark has an insane motor, and he puts a ton of effort on every play. He uses this intensity to work more than the offensive lineman blocking him, which helps getting him to the quarterback. He also uses his athleticism to make quick, strong moves to get him inside of the offensive lineman and get in the backfield.

The Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard also did a great job of putting Clark in great positions on the field. Because of Clark’s combination of strength, burst and balance, Richard put Clark up and down the line. Clark found himself at defensive end, as a 3-technique and as a nose tackle. This would pit him against the slower inside linemen that Clark can just fly past. Clark was also a part of Richard’s NASCAR package, putting him in different spots on the line.

The NASCAR package is featured on third down passing situations and meant to put all of the Seahawks best pass rushers on the line together. In 2016, Clark was on the NASCAR defensive line along with Bennett and Cliff Avril. The Seahawks will use their versatility to put offenses in bad situations.

In 2017, this NASCAR package will most likely be adding Malik McDowell to the line. This will put all four in great situations to get to the quarterback. Their versatility will put each player in the perfect spot on the line every time the package is on the field.

If Clark can continue to develop and add moves to his repertoire, he can become a more dominant pass rusher. He will be right around ten sacks again in 2017. He will more than likely increase on his 25 tackles in 2016. If Clark gets off blocks more in the run game his 14.5 tackles for loss should also see an increase. And if all of this comes to fruition, Clark would be in line for a big extension during the next offseason.

