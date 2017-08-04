Seahawks fight got out of hand, but team's unapologetic attitude remains

RENTON, Wash. – It began with some garden variety pushing and shoving, escalated into a scrum that crashed through a water cooler, then ended with a sucker punch and an ejection.

Seattle Seahawks guard Germain Ifedi was bloodied and flat on his face. Defensive end Frank Clark was booted from practice and fuming. Coach Pete Carroll? He was pissed. And if none of that was entertaining enough Thursday, enter defensive end Michael Bennett: cool-headed diplomat of peace.

“Scuffles happen in camp sometimes,” Bennett said. “I think we may have crossed that line today.”

When it’s only the fifth day of training camp practice and a self-admitted line-stepper is saying something has gone too far – well, that’s pretty illustrative of how interesting this offseason (and preseason) has been for the Seahawks. The speculation about this team’s potential demise was widespread and headline-grabbing. Internally, it’s completely rejected. If NFL opponents think otherwise, the Seahawks sound like they’re down for a fight. So long as they aren’t fighting themselves first.

Fight at #Seahawks practice, Joeckel & Bennett had be restrained and Germain Ifedi is down bloodied and walking off field. pic.twitter.com/aweVi2P2Ht — Bryan Mapes (@IAmMapes) August 3, 2017

Seattle let a little typical training camp ruckus get out of hand Thursday, when a scuffle between the offensive and defensive line position groups mushroomed into Clark decking a helmetless Ifedi in the face. The 2015 first-round pick went down in a heap, sparking a heated tangle of players that dispersed only after Carroll sprinted down the field and began yanking at players. After lying on the ground for an extended period, Ifedi eventually got up and went to the locker room after trainers wiped blood off his face.

On almost any other team, it would have been a significantly jarring moment in practice. In the Seattle Alpha Bubble, it’s the cost of doing business – even if this particular incident was unusually violent. Guys aren’t knocking each other out daily here, but that doesn’t mean they don’t feel the motivation on a regular basis.

“It’s getting a little feisty, so it must be training camp,” cornerback Richard Sherman said. “You’ve gotta expect it. They’re going to get after it. They’ve got to. It’s dog-eat-dog.”

Maybe this was the official “Welcome back Seattle Seahawks” moment. A little fisticuffs to get the agenda on track. And make no mistake, these Seahawks feel like they’ve got some business at hand. That’s to be expected after a stinging divisional-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons that was portrayed like a referendum on decline. Next came an extended volley of trade speculation regarding Sherman. And finally, it was all punctuated by a report alleging locker room discontent with Russell Wilson at the forefront.

Seattle isn’t shy about rejecting most of this narrative. The Falcons loss? It was instructive. The Sherman trade talk? Overblown. And the locker room discontent – don’t even bother going there, even after an offensive guard gets his block knocked off by a defensive teammate.

The Seahawks view all of this through one prism: Either you’re familiar with this franchise and understand its brand of NFL Darwinism; or you’re one of the doubters who has been projecting an expiration that’s not there.

“People are waiting and hoping for our demise,” Sherman said. “They’ll just have to keep waiting. As long as this core is together, we’ll be incredibly tough to deal with. We’ve been for so long – since our first, second, third years – and we’ve been in the spotlight for so long that people just assume [we’re past our prime]. None of us is even 30 yet. We’ve got three, four years of prime left.”

