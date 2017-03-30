Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on rumors of a possible trade: 'It's a business'

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman probably isn’t going to be traded. Just because another team inquires about his availability doesn’t mean he’s being dealt.

But seeing any rumors around the three-time All-Pro cornerback is a stark reminder of life in the NFL.

“I wouldn’t want to leave this city and my guys, but I understand it’s a business and organizational philosophies change,” Sherman said, according to 710 AM in Seattle.

The rumors got some validity when Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team has received calls inquiring about Sherman. While Carroll indicated he doesn’t believe Sherman will be traded, the wording of his answer doesn’t entirely close the door on the possibility.

“You either are competing or you are not,’’ Carroll said, according to the Seattle Times. “So we have always had to be open to every suggestion that comes along. There have been some teams that have called, and so we have talked about it. But he is extremely important to our football team. I don’t see anything happening at all. I don’t see anything happening with any of our players, just the banter that’s out there right now. But it has been talked about. He is a great player and he can impact a team. I can see why people would be interested in him.’’

If Carroll wanted to, he could have ended all speculation with, “We have received calls but we have no interest at all in trading Richard Sherman.” He didn’t do that.

Perhaps this is all misconstrued. Carroll isn’t as guarded with his words as most NFL coaches, so it could be dangerous to read between the lines. But Sherman, who has always been outspoken, had a couple sideline incidents last season, including one in which he was seen yelling at offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. By letting the trade rumors have some life – again, a simple “We’re not trading Sherman, period,” and this all ends – perhaps there’s a message being sent to Sherman.

It’s hard to believe the Seahawks would want to trade Sherman, who is one of the best players in football and still in his prime (he turned 29 on Thursday). But if it happens, Sherman said he’ll understand. That’s how it is in the NFL.

Richard Sherman has been the subject of trade rumors. (AP) More

