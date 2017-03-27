Seahawks' Boykin in vehicle that hit 7 on Dallas sidewalk

The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin (2) against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

DALLAS (AP) -- Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin has been arrested in Dallas after police say he was in a vehicle that hit seven people on a sidewalk near a bar.

Jail records show Boykin, a former TCU quarterback, was booked early Monday on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana. Bond was $500.

Dallas police say a vehicle backed onto a sidewalk and struck seven pedestrians, plus the bar, slightly injuring a bartender. All suffered non-life threatening injuries. The woman driving was arrested for felony intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Boykin in 2015 was suspended before TCU's Alamo Bowl game after his arrest following a bar fight. Boykin last June pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. He received a year's probation.

Boykin's agent and the Seahawks didn't immediately comment.