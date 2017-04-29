Seahawks Actually Draft a Player

In an amazing bit of news, the Seattle Seahawks realized that at some point you must actually draft a player. This, after they traded down for the third time in this draft. Seattle traded the second pick of the second round, the 34th overall, to the Jacksonville Jaguars for 35th overall slot and an additional sixth round pick. Yep, moved down one place, got another pick, and got the guy most had rated as the second best defensive tackle in the draft. Malik McDowell, welcome to the Seahawks.

McDowell, 6’6″ and 295, is a product of the vaunted Michigan State Spartan defense. Well, it was vaunted until this season; they got a bit unvaunted in 2016. McDowell piled up 13 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2015. He even snagged an interception and took it in for six; not bad for an interior guy. He started well in 2016, but an ankle injury caused him to miss three games in midseason, and he wasn’t quite the same when he returned.

The consensus seems to be that he is an absolute beast when healthy and motivate, but at times he has been less than motivated. Pete Carroll has made a career of getting this type of player to buy in, so I’m not worried about McDowell’s motor at all.

Does McDowell address the Seahawks’ most pressing need? No, he can’t cover slot receivers, nor is he likely to be that adept at zone blocking. Seattle does need help in the interior of the defensive line, though. Ahtyba Rubin isn’t getting younger at 30, especially as he’s entering his tenth year as a pro. Yes indeed, Rubin is still a beast, but when you can get a first-round talent in the second round, and pick up another player, you have to be happy with that.

As long as Reuben Foster doesn’t shred the Seahawks twice a year for the next ten years, that is.

