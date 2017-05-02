Scouting combine sticks in Buffalo through 2019

The KeyBank Center and HarborCenter have done a quality job hosting the annual scouting combine over the last two years, so much so that the NHL has signed on for three more.

On Tuesday, the league announced the combine will remain in Buffalo through 2019. More:

“It’s been a pleasure to host this event the last two years and we are honored to be chosen to continue hosting through 2019,” said Sabres President Russ Brandon. “The combination of KeyBank Center and HarborCenter provides the perfect venue for the Combine, and we look forward to building on the success we’ve achieved during the last two events.”

“The Buffalo Sabres, HarborCenter complex and the City of Buffalo have proven to be amazing hosts and the ideal location for our annual Scouting Combine,” said Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting. “The NHL and its Member Clubs are pleased that this modern, all-encompassing venue will play host for the next three years.”

The event, held annually in late May and early June, consists of player interviews, medical assessments and a series of physical fitness tests. All 31 NHL clubs have the opportunity to conduct individual interviews with players in preparation for the NHL Draft.

This decision was something of a layup. The Sabres always seem eager to host as many league events as possible at their signature complex, and the league seems to love the layout. Prior to Buffalo, the combine was always held in Toronto — but the problem was the venue had no on-ice testing, and not much room for fans to show up and attend.

Buffalo also hosted the 2016 NHL Entry Draft at KeyBank.



