Scott's 35 points help N. Colorado beat No. 25 DePaul women

CHICAGO (AP) -- Savannah Scott had a career-high 35 points and Courtney Smith scored 24 to help Northern Colorado beat the No. 25 DePaul women 94-88 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Scott shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and hit all of her 13 free throw attempts.

DePaul took a 43-41 lead into halftime, but Scott hit three 3s during an 11-3 run to open the second half and never again trailed. After Chante Stonewall's 3-pointer trimmed DePaul's deficit to 52-49 midway through the third quarter, the Bears scored 11 consecutive points to take a 63-49 lead three minutes later.

Ashton Millender scored four points during an 8-0 run to pull the Blue Demons within three points with 2:37 remaining, but Northern Colorado made 12 of 14 free throws from there to seal it.

Tanita Allen had 17 points and nine rebounds, Amarah Coleman added 16 points and Millender scored 14 for DePaul.

Northern Colorado made 27 of 53 (51 percent) from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range, and hit 33 of 37 free throws as four Blue Demons fouled out.