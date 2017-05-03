Scott Boras wants Congressional action to allow teams to more harshly punish unruly fans

During Monday night’s game between the Orioles and Red Sox at Fenway Park, Boston fans taunted O’s outfielder Adam Jones with racial slurs and one fan threw peanuts at him. In the aftermath, many have suggested ways in which teams can ensure incidents like Monday’s never happen again.

Agent Scott Boras has an idea of his own, and he wants to get Congress involved, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. Boras wants Congressional legislation that would allow teams to more harshly punish fans who exhibit racist behavior at ballparks.

Boras said, “Jackie Robinson carried the torch of our game as a spokesperson to help initiate Civil Rights legislation. This awareness needs to trigger legislation.”

Boras continued, “I think we’d get unanimity among legislators to create a bill that would put teeth into what teams could do with the license they are given. If you run on the field, that trespass gets you jail time and a criminal act. Why shouldn’t conduct of this nature get obviously a greater penalty because it has worse damages?”

If Boras is expecting a Republican-led Congress to pass legislation to curtail racism, I have some bad news.

