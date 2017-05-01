Scoreboard proposal at Fenway Park goes painfully wrong

Cassie Murdoch
Scoreboard proposals are a pretty risky move...and they don't always pay off.

One Red Sox fan learned that lesson the hard way on Sunday. He popped the big question on the scoreboard at Fenway Park, but he didn't exactly get the response he was hoping for. 

Of course his humiliation, like his proposal, was exceedingly public. People at the game took to Twitter immediately to talk about the awkwardness.

Someone even managed to capture a video of the moments following the proposal, in which she says the couple in question are fighting. Ouch. 

Of course we don't know for sure that she didn't eventually say yes, but either way she was well within her rights to not be thrilled with this over-the-top gesture. And for some, the non-storybook ending was a welcome change from the usually sappy moments.

It's impossible to know the exact circumstances that led to this mess, but it sure seems like this dude should have made extra sure his girlfriend was on the same page re: lifelong commitment before popping the question in a stadium full of people. 

