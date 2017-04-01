Scobee plans to sign 1-day contract with Jaguars, retire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- NFL place-kicker Josh Scobee plans to sign a one-day contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and retire with the team that drafted him in 2004.

Scobee announced Friday on Twitter that he intends to sign with Jacksonville and officially retire April 13. The Jaguars confirmed the date of the ceremonial gesture, something they previously did with left tackle Tony Boselli, running back Fred Taylor, defensive tackle Marcus Stroud, running back Maurice Jones-Drew and cornerback Rashean Mathis.

''Excited to retire with the (at)Jaguars on April 13! Thank you all for the kind words! I'll always be a Jaguar!'' Scobee tweeted.

Scobee spent 11 seasons in Jacksonville and is the team's all-time leading scorer. The Jaguars traded him to Pittsburgh in 2015. He played four games for the Steelers before getting cut.

