Schiano: Not time yet to talk about dashed Tennessee deal

The Associated Press
FILE- This Sept. 30, 2017 file photo shows former Rutgers football head coach, now Ohio State associate head coach/defensive coordinator Greg Schiano running onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says Tennessee has contacted Schiano about its head coaching vacancy. Meyer didn't have any additional details about Tennessee's potential interest in his defensive coordinator. Tennessee is seeking a new coach after firing Butch Jones two weeks ago. Schiano posted a 68-67 record as Rutgers' coach from 2001-11. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, file)

DALLAS (AP) -- Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano says the time isn't right yet for him to talk about the deal he had to become Tennessee's football coach before a public backlash changed that.

Schiano said Wednesday that he wants the focus to be on the fifth-ranked Buckeyes preparing to play No. 8 Southern California in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night.

''I really think there will be a time that it will be appropriate for me to speak about all of that,'' he said. ''When I do, it will be good.''

Schiano didn't elaborate on what he will have to say.

A memorandum of understanding for a six-year, $27 million contract was signed last month by Schiano and Tennessee athletic director John Currie, who days later was suspended and replaced by the school.

