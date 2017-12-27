Schiano: Not time yet to talk about dashed Tennessee deal

DALLAS (AP) -- Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano says the time isn't right yet for him to talk about the deal he had to become Tennessee's football coach before a public backlash changed that.

Schiano said Wednesday that he wants the focus to be on the fifth-ranked Buckeyes preparing to play No. 8 Southern California in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night.

''I really think there will be a time that it will be appropriate for me to speak about all of that,'' he said. ''When I do, it will be good.''

Schiano didn't elaborate on what he will have to say.

A memorandum of understanding for a six-year, $27 million contract was signed last month by Schiano and Tennessee athletic director John Currie, who days later was suspended and replaced by the school.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25