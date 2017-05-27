Scherzer, Harper help Nationals cruise past Padres

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer struck out 13 to guide his team to an MLB win.

Max Scherzer was in fine form for the Washington Nationals in MLB, while Tim Adleman led the Cincinnati Reds.

Scherzer struck out 13 batters while allowing just one run over 8.2 innings as the reigning National League (NL) Cy Young winner led the Nationals to a 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Bryce Harper crushed another home run – his 15th of the season – and is now batting a cool .340 after struggling to find first base last year.

Adleman was the hero for the Reds, who managed a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees 4-1, the New York Mets cruised past the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 and the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Texas Rangers 7-6.

The Boston Red Sox shut out the Seattle Mariners 3-0, the Kansas City Royals overcame the Cleveland Indians 6-4 and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-5.

The Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0, the Arizona Diamondbacks claimed a 4-2 win against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays had a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Twins.

The Colorado Rockies thrashed the St Louis Cardinals 10-0, the Atlanta Braves battled past the San Francisco Giants 2-0 and the Los Angeles Dodgers had a 4-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.

The Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 8-2 after the opening game of their expected double-header was postponed due to rain.

AWESOME ADLEMAN

The Reds have been searching for someone in their rotation to step up, and Adleman answered the call by tossing eight shutout innings against the Phillies. Adleman, who improved to 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA this season, allowed just one hit while striking out four batters.

TRAVIS SLAM

Devon Travis launched a second-inning grand slam for the Blue Jays.

Toronto's second baseman collected three hits with a home run and four RBIs.

BREWERS BLOW IT

With a 2-1 lead entering the ninth inning, it appeared Milwaukee were going to end their four-game losing streak. However, closer Corey Knebel offered up a solo home run to Chris Iannetta to ultimately force extra innings. Wily Peralta promptly served up two more runs in the 10th inning to hand the Brewers their fifth straight loss.

ROYALS AT INDIANS

The American League (AL) Central is poised for an intriguing race this season. While none of the teams appear elite, each are solid, and can get hot at any time. This game pits surprise Royals (20-27) ace Jason Vargas (5-3, 2.30 ERA) against struggling Indians (24-22) flamethrower Danny Salazar (3-4, 5.55).