On a scale of 1 to 10, Falcons' new stadium ranks a 28.3





ATLANTA—The first thing you notice in Atlanta’s sparkling new Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the halo, a six-story-high, 360-degree screen hanging hundreds of feet above midfield. It’s an architectural and artistic marvel, replays and stats and on-brand messaging visible from any angle. It’ll draw your eyes up there throughout a game, pulling your attention away from the field … which is a bit ironic, considering the entire ethos of this stadium is to pull you off your couch and get you inside.

The greatest rival of any NFL team these days isn’t in their own division. No, it’s in your living room, hanging on the wall. When you can set yourself up with a 60-inch HD television for about the same cost as a couple decent tickets to a single game, what’s the incentive to go to a stadium? When you can keep a close eye on half a dozen games at once, not just the one in front of you, why leave the sanctity of your own domain and bathroom?

It’s a riddle the Falcons are trying to crack Gordian Knot-style. Rather than make piecemeal improvements to an aging Georgia Dome, the Falcons blew it all up and built a brand-new palace that’s just like your living room—only much, much moreso. Twelve hundred beer taps! Two-dollar Cokes! Unlimited refills! Falcons Falcons FALCONS regalia everywhere!

Yes, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has helped Atlanta unseat Dallas as the unofficial home of epic widescreen college football. And the arena puts Atlanta right in the front row of cities angling for a potential World Cup venue come 2026. It’ll host everything from two marquee college games this weekend to the national championship next year and the Final Four in 2020. But first and foremost, from its red-and-black color scheme to its gargantuan falcon statue out front, this is a shrine designed expressly for the most popular pro team in town.

With a capacity of 71,000, and with nearly every seat already sold, the Falcons are already playing with house money. Every element of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, from the 100-foot-high vertical video board on the stadium’s east side to the section of seats aligned like the logo’s wings, sets up this stadium as something Atlanta has never held for very long: a true home-field advantage.

The stadium is a visual marvel, an architecturally brilliant addition to the city’s skyline. And the sheer numbers alone are staggering. That halo video board is 58 feet high and 1,100 feet long, a longer distance than the height of the Eiffel Tower. The stadium has 1,800 wireless access points and 4,000 miles of fiber cable, enough, the Falcons claim, to allow all 71,000 fans to stream concurrently. Video screens throughout the stadium allow you to keep up with every other game happening on Sunday afternoon, and a Twitter feed that will run on the halo board lets you become part of the action. (Get your 28-3 jokes ready, funny fellow; nobody’s ever thought of that before.) This stadium is trying to be all things to all fans in attendance, and the sheer overload of sensory input means it’s got a decent chance of doing exactly that.