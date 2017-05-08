Saving Beckley from opioids, one practice at a time

BECKLEY, W.V. – The 15-year-old wrestler thought it was strange when one of his grandparents picked him up from school early that day. The car ride was quiet. He got home and he saw his relatives gathered and whispering to each other. Something was wrong.

The boy’s grandfather came over and told him as plainly as he could: “Your dad’s body was found.”

Sitting in a school office, the boy re-tells the story – an all-too frequent one in this old coal town in southern West Virginia – of how opiates invaded his life. Of his father’s decline into addiction. Of taking care of him, watching him go through hot and cold sweats in the middle of the night. Of the vomiting on the floor. Of the time Dad pawned his video game console to finance a fix. And eventually, of the day he found out his father had died.

“You lose a parent you expect to be there for a long time,” he says, “and they get taken away from you because of something as pointless and meaningless as opiates.”

If opioid addiction is a growing national catastrophe, then West Virginia is ground zero and Raleigh County is near the epicenter. According to the Associated Press, nearly 800 million opioid pills were shipped to the state over a six-year period. In 2015, the national overdose rate was 16.3 deaths per 100,000. In Raleigh County, it was 78.3.

One doctor who practiced here in Beckley, the county seat of Raleigh County, was recently jailed for illegally prescribing 11,000 pills. The epidemic is so severe that the town’s needle exchange program was temporarily closed because of drug use in the parking lot.

The effects have been felt economically, psychologically and socially. Families have been ripped apart, with 24 percent more children in foster care in 2016 than four years prior. Here in coal country, hours from major metropolises, there is fear about the next day and the next decade.

“We’re in a real fight to make sure we don’t lose another generation to opioids,” says state attorney general Patrick Morrisey.

In this town, many of the leading lieutenants of this fight are the men and women coaching high school sports.

*****

Beckley, W.V., is in the middle of West Virginia coal country. (AP)

“Depressed” is not a word that readily comes to mind at first glance when driving into Beckley. Interstate 64 weaves south from Charleston through gorgeous valleys and low-slung clouds, leaving you in a typical American realm of restaurant chains, nail salons and grocery stores. The town of just over 17,000 is busy if not bustling.

The main high school, Woodrow Wilson, is clean and bright and lively. On a Thursday in May, a production of the Little Mermaid is going on in the auditorium and kids from other schools are being bussed in for the show. It feels hopeful in the unique way schools often do.

But a lot of the pain is hidden.

“I almost feel like the frog in the boiling pot,” says Ron Cantley, the school principal. “We’ve been taking care of business as it presents itself to us. We just woke up and realized the pot was boiling.”

Stoking it are opioids.

One coach estimates more than 20 percent of the school’s athletes have been impacted by the opioid crisis in some way. But as English teacher Travis Doyle noted, “even if the opioid crisis stopped tomorrow, these kids have been put in an impossible situation.”

He tells a story of a student who opened his backpack one day and cockroaches crawled out. The child had been hoarding every scrap of food he could find.

This is why when Chad “Street” Sarrett took over as head football coach at Woodrow Wilson, he knew success would not be measured on the field.

Sarrett has spent more time studying his players than any game film. He looks to see which kids might need laundry done, or need a ride, or need a meal. He walks around the lunchroom and notices which students stuff food into napkins and pockets on Fridays.

