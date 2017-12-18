Sanders seeks to take ETSU to next level

(STATS) - Being a head coach hasn't been a part of Randy Sanders' distinguished resume, but he's returned home to change that.

ETSU named Sanders as its new football coach Sunday. He succeeds Carl Torbush, who retired on Dec. 8, three years after resurrecting a Buccaneers program that disbanded following the 2003 season.

The 52-year-old is a native of Morristown, Tennessee, and played for and coached at the University of Tennessee. Most recently, he was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Florida State, where Jimbo Fisher recently departed as coach to take over at Texas A&M.

"This program has a great tradition and I was really happy to see it brought back five years ago," Sanders said. "Coach Torbush did a great job of building the foundation, and now I'm ready to get to work making this program one that all ETSU fans can be proud of."

Sanders, a college assistant for 29 years, has coached on two national championship-winning staffs - Tennessee in 1998 and Florida State in 2013 - and in 26 bowl games. He also was an assistant at Kentucky.

ETSU went 11-22 in Torbush's three seasons, including 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Southern Conference this year.