San Francisco 49ers take Chicago's pick, deliver cold Twitter shot

It hasn’t been a good few years to be a San Francisco 49er fan. But for a night, at least, the franchise had not just hope, but — dare we say it — a touch of swagger, too.

The 49ers held the No. 2 pick, but swapped it to Chicago for the No. 3 pick, plus the third- and fourth-round picks this year, plus a third-round pick next year. The Bears used that pick to select North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the 49ers used the next pick to grab Stanford’s Solomon Thomas. And hey, look what image the 49ers used to broadcast the move on Twitter:

Following a trade with the Bears, the #49ers selected Stanford DL Solomon Thomas with the 3rd overall pick. ???? https://t.co/JuCLvGgtTn pic.twitter.com/Mr4QO3JAkP — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 28, 2017





That’s pretty sweet, a scene from the Sun Bowl in which Jones swallowed up Trubisky. The two get a rematch on Dec. 3; we’ll see whether either, or both, is in the starting lineup come then.

