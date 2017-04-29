San Francisco 49ers: A

Aside from not finding a quarterback, rookie GM John Lynch took home the Day 1 title. He took Chicago GM Ryan Pace’s lunch money early, trading pick 2 for picks 3, 67, 111 and a 2018 first-rounder. The 49ers then grabbed Solomon Thomas at 3, before trading back into Round 1 (34 and that 111th pick to Seattle, for 31) and grabbed Reuben Foster, a linebacker with absurd talent if he’s healthy. The last two days were more humdrum. CB Ahkello Witherspoon (pick No. 66) has desired traits, but he’s not physical at all. The trade up into Round 3 for QB C.J. Beathard was a mind-boggling decision-Beathard was going to be there on Day 3, and there were better options at the position. Saturday picks RB Joe Williams (No. 121) and WR Trent Taylor (No. 177) could be explosive in that Kyle Shanahan offense, while TE George Kittle (No. 146) ought to have a role in tight end-heavy sets. Everything was gravy after the first round.
Click here for a complete list of the San Francisco 49ers' picks.
4.2k