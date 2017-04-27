San Antonio's ability to stay just ahead of Memphis could be a championship tell

Did the Spurs ask for this? Did they, like, order this? This feels like some sort of payoff, some gifted golden watch, for being good at basketball since the late 1980s. For turning in routine, championship-contending seasons (save for one season-long break in 1996-97, at a time when Jenny McCarthy somehow held the world’s fascination) for decades.

San Antonio is up 3-2 in its series against its fitful, respectful little brothers from Memphis. An actual little brother, in the form of Spur Pau Gasol’s younger sibling in Grizzly Marc, is typical of this whole interaction: San Antonio has enjoyed this rapport for so long that the “younger” Marc is by this time in his 30s. With every advancing game the reminder hits harder and harder that Zach Randolph was drafted ever so long ago. Memphis even boasts the league’s oldest player, in 40-year old Vince Carter. Everything old thing San Antonio does, Memphis does older.

The Spurs have cribbed a commanding lead with the next game lined up for a Tennessee arena the Spurs have yet to win in this season, in a series that has tilted San Antonio’s way in too many ways to not be aware of the kick.

Again, it was as if they requested the pairing. The two clubs, third (Memphis) and fourth-slowest among 30 NBA teams during the regular season, have strangled the pace to even quieter degrees through these five games. San Antonio hasn’t dominated in every aspect, it has just been better than the Grizzlies by the degree that typically separates a No. 2 and No. 7 seed.

Barring a major Memphis comeback, the better team has been established. What’s significant from here on out, though, is how this outfits San Antonio better for what it hopes will be the first championship of its post-Tim Duncan era. Before the Spurs can worry about the second and hopefully third and fourth rounds, the team’s followers need to be reminded of the warming elements that have defined the first five games of the postseason.

Kawhi Leonard, for one, sustained his star turn in the postseason. That’s reason enough for a round on the house (which we’re sure may still happen in some bar, somewhere), but his accomplishments strike as deeper once you consider the opposition: Memphis, plus that miniscule pace.

Leonard still averaged 31.4 points via astounding efficiency through the first five games of the postseason, with 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals against the regular-season’s seventh-ranked defense. Better yet, he’s floated without doubt. Kawhi has taken on several different looks and feints from Memphis so far in the series with grace and eventual (after 22 seconds) precision. Baseball fans must love this guy.

Were they given mortal, human brains, just about every Spurs offensive possession would begin with both the San Diego State University product and his coaching staff engaging in a mild freak out. Wondering if this possession will indeed stand as THE PLAY that forces the MVP candidate into a rash of indecision in the face of the Grizzlies’ kitchen sink, and yet the guy plays on. Further on, too.

It’s hard to proclaim someone “indefatigable” through just five games, but for Leonard to increase his minutes by four per game and still rank as this artfully weighty presence on both ends (just fall in love with this man away from the ball) stands as something short of frightening.

San Antonio limited Leonard’s minutes all season even at age 25, and in a year that saw Kevin Durant tumble with injury and LeBron James lead the league in minutes per game (alongside nearly 44 minutes in the playoffs), any build on this stance – with Leonard working with March legs in May – could shift an entire season.

The Spurs know this, it is their job to become aware of this sort of information before acknowledging its benefits, and moving on.

