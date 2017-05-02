Sampdoria president discusses £42m Patrik Schick deal amid Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal interest

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero says the club are working on raising Patrik Schick's release clause to £42m but is eager to keep the coveted forward from the clutches of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea.

21-year-old Schick has been in fine form for the Blucerchiati since moving from Czech outfit Sparta Prague in the summer and has scored 11 goals in just 10 starts during his first season in Italy.

Trending: Everton winger Aaron Lennon detained under Mental Health Act in Salford

His current release clause stands at £21m, but Ferrero says Sampdoria will renew their prized asset's contract and will attempt to remove the figure or at the very least double it.

"His [Schick's] talent is endless – he's cold, clinical and clever," Fererro told Secolo XIX, relayed by talkSPORT. "Every [week] he is getting better and better. We would like to raise or remove his release clause, I often talk with his agent and I'll go back to it soon. I want to avoid mockery.

Don't miss: Joshua next fight: Conor McGregor 5,000/1 to face heavyweight champ

"I would like to bring his clause up to €50m but obviously we need to review the boy's contract."

Tottenham will almost certainly be on the lookout for a new centre forward in the summer, with Vincent Janssen failing to impress since joining from AZ Alkmaar. Harry Kane is currently the only other specialist striker available to Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, and while Son Heung-min has performed admirably as the spearhead of his side's attack, a fresh face up front is high on Tottenham's wishlist.

Most popular: Real 3-0 Atletico: Uefa Champions League semi-final - as it happened

Chelsea are also believed to be interested in Schick and the Premier League leaders are keen on bolstering their strikeforce, with doubts over the futures of Diego Costa and Michy Batshuayi.

View photos Patrik Shcick More

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is keen to keep everyone on their toes by recruiting some big names in the summer, with Alvaro Morata and former Chelsea prodigy Romelu Lukaku both linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are the third Premier League outfit linked with a move for Schick. With doubts of the future of Arsene Wenger, it is unlikely that a move for the Czech is high on their agenda, though there may well be room for the emerging talent at The Emirates Stadium should Arsenal stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil leave the club. Olivier Giroud has also been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal, though he did sign a new contract with the Gunners earlier this season.

You may be interested in: