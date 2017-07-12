Sam Querrey shocks world No. 1 Andy Murray in Wimbledon quarterfinal

Sam Querrey has shocked the world. Again.

The lone American man to reach the quarterfinal this year is now the first American male to make a Wimbledon semifinal since Andy Roddick eight years ago. Querrey defeated world No. 1 Andy Murray 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday.

After a poor first set, the hard-hitting American took over the match in stunning fashion, dominating while on serve as Murray struggled with his own serve. Querrey racked up 27 aces while the Scottish star registered just eight. With Murray struggling with his first serve, Querrey feasted on the reigning champ’s second serve, winning an astounding 60 percent of Murray’s second-serve points.

The match took a sharp turn in the second set after a mundane first set. At 3-3, Murray broke Querrey to take a 4-3 lead and seemingly took control of the set. But the No. 24 seed responded emphatically, breaking Murray, holding, and then breaking again for the set.

In the third, Querrey recovered from an early breakdown to get the set on level terms. He struggled in the tiebreak, though, as Murray took control of the match once again.

But Querrey came right back with a shockingly dominant fourth set, using an overpowering serve to his advantage. He broke Murray three times in the set — and lost just three service points — needing just 22 minutes to force a decisive fifth set.

In the fifth it was once again all Querrey as Murray continued to look sluggish, walking gingerly on an aching hip. The American’s serve was untouchable, and he broke Murray twice more en route to a victory that absolutely stunned the pro-Murray Centre Court crowd. The final-set romp took just 27 minutes. Wednesday’s win was Querrey’s third straight five-set victory this tournament.

It’s a fantastic result for the American, who is making his first slam semifinal appearance, but certainly not an unprecedented one. He defeated then-world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the All England Club last year. Still, having defeated the world No. 1 where he is perhaps most popular takes the crown of best career win given the situation in which it came. He’ll face the Marin Cilic in the semifinal on Friday.

