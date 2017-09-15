Sam Bradford's knee issue is a reminder of his shaky injury history

Suddenly on Friday morning there was a report that Sam Bradford’s knee should allow him to play on Sunday. There never an indication before that story that Bradford was in danger of missing Week 2, but it isn’t too shocking. When the Vikings traded for Bradford, they knew his injury history was part of the deal.

Bradford got an MRI on his knee after it swelled up, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, but the report said Minnesota is “cautiously optimistic” he’ll play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bradford was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and it would be very unusual for a quarterback to be involved in practice at all Wednesday and Thursday and not play.

However, Bradford has had knee issues in the past. He twice tore the ACL in the same knee that’s giving him problems, in 2013 and 2014. Mortensen said the MRI showed no damage but the tests “do not always offer a clear picture in a knee that has undergone multiple ACL repairs.” If you needed a reminder of Bradford’s scary injury history, there you go.

This news comes after one of Bradford’s best games as a pro. He was fantastic against the New Orleans Saints last Monday night. He had 346 yards, was aggressive and consistently identified and hit the open receiver. If Bradford can play that well all season, the Vikings would be very good this season.

But now Minnesota has to hold their breath that nothing is seriously wrong with Bradford’s knee. As we know from his history, durability hasn’t been a strong suit.

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

