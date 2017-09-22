Sam Bradford ruled out for Vikings for Sunday vs. Buccaneers

When the Minnesota Vikings host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, they will once again be counting on Case Keenum as their starting quarterback.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told media the news on Friday afternoon.

Minnesota Vikings started the season hot in Week 1, but hasn’t seen action since. (AP) More

Earlier this week, NFL Network reported that Bradford is dealing with a bone bruise, and that he would receive an injection; the team would see how Bradford responded to the treatment and go from there.

That same day, Zimmer told reporters he thought Bradford had a chance to play last week against the Steelers before it was determined during an early gameday workout that Bradford couldn’t go.

On Friday, just before news came that Bradford wouldn’t be playing, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Bradford will turn to the guru of sports medicine, Dr. James Andrews, to get a second opinion. Schefter wrote that Bradford has “pronounced pain” in his knee.

Since Zimmer became head coach, the Vikings have had a terrible run when it comes to top offensive players: in 2014, his first season at the helm, he was without Adrian Peterson for much of the season as he was on the commissioner’s list for an abuse incident involving one of his sons; in 2016, he lost young quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in training camp to a serious knee injury (Bridgewater is still recovering) and Peterson missed 13 games with another knee injury, and now Bradford’s injury.

In 2015, with Peterson available and Bridgewater under center, the Vikings won the NFC North title.