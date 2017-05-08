Saints suffer a tough blow, could be without center Max Unger for start of season

The last thing any team wants is to lose a Pro Bowl player in May. The New Orleans Saints know the feeling.

Center Max Unger, a key piece in the Jimmy Graham trade with the Seattle Seahawks two years ago, injured his foot and could miss the start of the regular season according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Unger is likely to start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and if Unger starts on the PUP list he would be out at least six weeks of the regular season.

Unger is a key piece of the Saints’ offensive line. New Orleans is generally strong in the middle of the line, with relatively short quarterback Drew Brees throwing from the pocket. The Saints also seemed to be seeking more run-pass balance, by signing Adrian Peterson to team with Mark Ingram this season.

Unger has made two Pro Bowls in his career, and has started 31 of 32 games for the Saints the past two seasons after the Seahawks trade. It’s hard to replace someone of his caliber, especially at a key spot on the line like center.

Teams understand injuries are a part of the business. They just don’t want to take them on in May, months before anyone is wearing pads in practice.

More Saints news from Yahoo

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab